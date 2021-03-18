Google Announces $600M Expansion in Loudoun

Google has announced it will invest $600 million in expanding its data center footprint in Loudoun, according to the Loudoun Department of Economic Development, adding to its $1.2 billion investment in Loudoun so far.

“I’m thankful to Google for choosing to do business in Loudoun,” stated Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge). “Their investment is mutually beneficial as it helps keep taxes low for our residents while ensuring a high quality of life for their employees. We look forward to a long lasting partnership.”

Google arrived in Loudoun in 2019 and has two data centers in the county, as well as office space in Reston, where it will take over an additional floor of Reston Station. In 2020, Google supported the purchase of hot spots and devices to ensure more students had access to virtual learning during the pandemic, and supported programs to provide teachers with best practices for remote classroom instruction.

The Loudoun expansion is part of Google’s plans to invest more across the country.

“I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life. Google wants to be a part of that recovery. That’s why we plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year,” stated Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet.