Loudoun Detectives Investigate Shooting at Hotel

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting believed to have happened at a Sterling hotel early Thursday morning.

According to the report, deputies were called to the emergency department at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne at 5:14 a.m. March 18. A man came to the ER with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Detectives determined the incident occurred at the Hawthorn Suites on Whitfield Place. However, the victim refused to provide information about how the injury occurred.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Perry at 703-777-1021.