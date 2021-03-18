Supervisors Vote to See Resident Curator Proposal

Loudoun County supervisors have taken another step toward a program that could let people live in, maintain and curate county-owned historic properties.

Supervisors voted 8-1 on March 10, Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) absent, to approve a new local ordinance allowing that program. Now, the county must design a program and guidelines for another vote, working together with the Heritage Commission.

“We still have more work to do on this,” said Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), who first proposed the program in July 2019. “I look forward to that. Anyone who wants to be part of that, there will be a public process as always.”

Piedmont Environmental Council representative Evan McCarthy applauded the program at the public hearing March 10.

“This cooperation and collaboration will ensure that historic properties are maintained and provide educational opportunities for Loudoun visitor and residents alike,” McCarthy said.

The new program will give the county a way to preserve and maintain publicly owned historic properties by leasing them to qualified parties with an agreement to manage, preserve, maintain, and operate them. That could include allowing the public to visit the properties. Applicants to the program would have to demonstrate their financial ability to meet their responsibilities, as well as submit an acceptable work plan.

The county government owns a number of historic structures, such as the E.E. Lake General Store in Bluemont and the Carver School in Purcellville, which have both been renovated, along with others that need work, such as the Old Arcola School.