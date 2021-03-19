Croll: Summer School is Not Just for Remediation Anymore

By Chris Croll

Summer school is being embraced this year by parents and students across the country as an opportunity to augment K-12 education. Many parents of elementary age students are looking for opportunities to help their children fill in learning gaps, reinforce concepts and stay on pace with state standards. Middle and high school students are taking classes during the summer so they can accelerate their coursework, meet graduation requirements, and expand their options for in-school electives. There are more education programs available this summer for Loudoun students than ever before.

Loudoun County Public Schools Summer 2021 Program(Free)

LCPS Elementary School – In recent School Board meetings, LCPS leadership has indicated they are prepared to offer five (5) weeks of summer classes designed to engage students in language arts and math instruction. This allows our youngest learners to continue to develop skills over the summer. These programs will be held at Title I and regional sites. Students attending regional sites will be provided transportation from their home school. Eligible students include those in grades K-5 who have not mastered the standards or did not meet growth goals in English and/or math for their current grade level.

LCPS Middle School – Each public middle school will host a 5-week virtual or concurrent summer school program to meet the needs of students who require reinforcement in math and language arts. The focus will be on reinforcing key concepts in preparation for the next level of learning.

LCPS High School – Students can attend credit recovery programs between June 16 and August 6 in all subjects required for graduation. Eligibility will be determined by school counselors.

Registration for all LCPS summer programs closes on May 28.Parents of English Language Learners and students with IEP’s should contact their child’s school counselor to learn about additional LCPS summer programs that may be available.

Virtual Loudoun($375 for most 1 credit courses)

Middle and high school students can enroll in LCPS’s online program for a single one-credit course over the summer. Spots are limited in many courses. Parents should plan to register their children early to secure a space. Registration opens on Monday, April 19and self-driven classes run from May 31 to Aug. 6.

Virtual Virginia($375 for most 1 credit courses)

Virtual Virginia is offering 72 online courses for Summer Session 2021, including core, world language, and elective courses. Available to students in grades 6-12, these courses are designed for students who want to complete courses during the summer to meet graduation requirements or to free up time in their schedules for the upcoming academic year.Before registering, public school students must receive prior approval from their local school and parents should contact their child’s school counselor to enroll them. These virtual courses run June 15 to July 28.

Northern Virginia Community College Dual Enrollment Program($185.50 per credit)

Dual Enrollment is an enrichment opportunity that allows high school juniors and seniors to earn college credits for courses taken through NOVA while still being enrolled in high school. These classes are offered on NOVA campuses and online. Interestedstudents must apply to, and be accepted by, NOVA and follow a specific dual enrollment registration process.Summer school enrollment opens March 29.

Many colleges and college-prep programs are also offering high school students access to virtual courses this summer including William & Mary, JMU and Virginia Tech. Parents and students can search college websites for specific program details.

Chris Croll

Chris Croll is a writer, empathy activist and communications consultant. She serves on the board of the Ryan Bartel Foundation, a youth suicide prevention nonprofit. Croll lives in Leesburg with her husband and two teenage boys.