Expanded Rent Assistance Program Announced

Loudoun County residents who are having difficulty paying rent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for rent payment assistance from two programs: the county’s Limited Rent Assistance program, and the commonwealth’s Rent Relief Program.

Changes to the state program, which allow for a greater range of incomes, mean more residents may now qualify for rent assistance. Those changes in the state program will be reflected in the county’s program.

Both programs include financial assistance for rent payments past due beginning April 1, 2020 and afterward. The state program allows for up to 12 months of payments, while the county’s program offers nine months.

Anyone who has received rent assistance from the county’s program in the past may now be referred to the Virginia program, depending on income and household size. Visit thecounty’sLimited Rent Assistance webpage at loudoun.gov/limitedrentassistance to determine which program you should apply to, based on your household size and annual income.

The program offersdirect payments to landlords or property management companies on behalf of residents who qualify for the program. Residents must be current in their rent payments as of March 31, 2020. The program will continue as long as the local emergency declaration is in effect and funding is available.

To view an application checklist and to complete an online application, visit loudoun.gov/limitedrentassistance. To request a paper copy of the application form and checklist, or for assistance in completing the application,contact the county’s Information and Referral program at 703-777-0420.