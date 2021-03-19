Letter: Amy E. Owen, Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties

Editor: This starts with a heartfelt “Thank you” to every reader and member of our community. Together, we raised $820,000 through a 2021 GiveChoose.org campaign. This charitable community-based “crowdfunding” event has become a high-impact source of spring funding for many nonprofits serving our community. (Did you know that, for most nonprofits, 30 to 80 percent of all household donations are received at year end?)

This community wide effort is more than a source of income for local charities.It is a portal for local residents and households to learn about the variety of charitable work in our backyard—and support that work in a fun, easy way, based on your own values and charitable interests.

As the event’s hosts and coordinators, the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties recognizes Give Choose is one more tool in our community’s toolbox to encourage charitable giving. This is especially critical in Loudoun County, as past studies have shown charitable giving ranking substandard when compared to the nation, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and most certainly when compared to neighboring counties. Everyone who donated during GiveChoose is part of the solution, strengthening our collectivegenerosity.

Since COVID-19, our local nonprofit Community has with dedication, innovation, and steadfast commitment served as a safety-net for thousands. Your gifts just helped weave that net into a stronger, more resilient place.

Thank you to you all for joining inGiveChoose.organd making this community one of the best to grow up and grow old.

Amy E. Owen, President/CEO

Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties