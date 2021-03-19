Loudoun Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations to All Phase 1b

Effective today, Friday, March 19, Loudoun will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone in the Virginia Department of Health’s Phase 1b priority group, which includes people 65 years of age or older, people 16-64 years of age with high-risk medical conditions, and 11 categories of front-line essential workers.

The first appointments for people in the expanded 1b group will be for March 24, The Loudoun County Health Department announced.

“We have made significant progress on vaccinating members of the current priority groups and we are beginning to see consistent increases in supplies of vaccine, which makes this expansion possible now,” stated Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “This expansion will enable us to vaccinate more members of our community in the coming weeks as the pace of vaccination also increases. We will continue to prioritize our over-65 population and our 16-64 populations with underlying medical conditions, as well as other 1a and 1b groups as they sign up.”

The Phase 1b list of essential workers includes police, fire and hazmat personnel; corrections and homeless shelter workers; childcare and PreK-12 teachers and staff, both public and private; food and agriculture workers, including veterinarians; manufacturing workers; grocery store workers; public transit workers; mail carriers, both U.S. Postal Service and private carriers; officials needed to maintain continuity of government, including judges and public-facing judicial workers; clergy and faith leaders; and janitorial and cleaning staff.

Appointments will continue to be offered in the order in which people pre-registered.

Anyone who has not yet submitted a pre-registration form for a COVID-19 vaccine may do so online at vaccinate.virginia.gov. Anyone who does not have access to the internet may pre-register for a vaccine by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA, or 1-877-829-4682.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is proven safe and effective,” Goodfriend said. “Getting as many people vaccinated as soon as possible is the key factor in bringing an end to the pandemic.”

Loudoun County anticipates expanding vaccinations to Phase 1c in April. The Virginia Department of Health has announced that anyone who is over the age of 16 and lives or works in Virginia will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination efforts, which is expected to begin by May 1.