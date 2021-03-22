Loudoun Leaders Mark Courthouse Construction Milestone

Although it is still more than a year from completion, county and town leaders gathered to mark a milestone in the construction of a new District Court building Monday, March 22.

Monday, elected leaders, judges, public employees and construction company representatives gathered to hold a topping out ceremony, signing their names to the last structural steel beam that will be installed on the structure. Loudoun Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Deputy DirectorBruce Johnston said it will be attached sometime in the next week.

“It really was where enslaved people were sold. It really is sometimes where people’s hardest days are spent, in these courthouses,” said Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large). “There’s also the days when people get married, and adoptions are settled, and all kinds of things, so the courthouse is really the heart of a city or a town. […] So much happens in there that is heartbreaking, and so much happens in there that is heartwarming.”

The $100 million, 92,000-square-foot Loudoun County District Courthouse is expected to be done in 2023, as part of a larger project to renovate and expand the courts complex and parking in downtown Leesburg.

“While there are and should be satellites around Loudoun, this represents a relationship between the town and the county and courts which is really very important,” said Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk.

Construction at the new Loudoun County District Court building on the day of its topping out, March 22, 2021.