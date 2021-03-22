County Supervisors Advance Rt. 15 Widening Plans

The Board of Supervisors has launched the next phase of Rt. 15 work, with plans to widen the road between Montresor Road and the village of Lucketts and install safety improvements in the corridor north to the Point of Rocks bridge.

But construction won’t start anytime soon. The first step will be the amend the Countywide Transportation Plan, part of the county’s comprehensive plan. That planning process is expected to take 10 months.

County transportation planners are proposing several projects on the road: widening the road to four lanes to with a median north to Lucketts; adding turn lanes and shoulders from Montresor Road to near the Village of Lucketts; building a bypass around the village; connecting Limestone School Road and Montresor Road at one roundabout with Rt. 15; aligning Newvalley Church Road and Spinks Ferry Road at another roundabout; a traffic signal in the village; expanding the road to a two-lane divided road north of the village to Saint Clair Lane; and widening the road shoulders from St. Clair Lane to the Point of Rocks bridge.

Those plans are already controversial among some people who are worried that will harm the rural nature of the road and divert business away from Lucketts stores.

“I do believe that all these businesses along there will be able to survive, and I actually think will be able to do much better, if we do a good job in engineering this,” said Supervisor Caleb A. Kershner (R-Catoctin).

Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) disagreed, and pointed out the previous Catoctin District supervisor, Geary M. Higgins, was skeptical of that kind of work as well. And he wondered how building a bypass around the village would bring business in.

“Let’s do roundabouts where needed. Let’s talk less about traffic signals on these rural roads where roundabouts could be the solution,” Buffington said. “Let’s talk more about improving these shoulders for fire safety as needed, but let’s talk less about widening these major historic roadways out in rural western Loudoun to four lanes and doing bypasses. I doubt the village wants a bypass.”

But Buffington was the only supervisor to oppose beginning a county comprehensive plan amendment to allow for that work. Supervisors last week voted 8-1 to move forward with the initiative, with Buffington opposed.

“This just starts the process of the [comprehensive plan amendment],” Kershner said. “We’ll have lots of public input. I think with that public input well be able to make lots of improvements.”

County planners expect to begin public outreach and solicit feedback from April to June, and go through the legislative review process, including public hearings at the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors, from June to December.

