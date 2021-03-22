Finalists Named for Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition

Starting from a field of nearly 50 teams, the top-10 finalists have been selected for this year’s Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition.

The selections were made by judges following virtual presentations to panels of judges March 8-12. In its 11th year, theLoudoun Youth Inc. program is a partnership with the Youth Advisory Council and Loudoun County Public Schools and Loudoun County Public Library.Studentsare invited tocreate and implement projects that address issues and improve their community.

This year’s finalists are:

Brayden’s Buds, of Woodgrove High School, supporting pediatric patients and siblings.

Gift of Giving, of Eagle Ridge Middle School, helping children from low-income families in Loudoun County through fundraising and a school supply drive.

Hope Spots, a team with Trailside Middle School and homeschooled students, exploring ocean restoration efforts by linking neighborhood waterways like The Preserve of Goose Creek.

Kounslr, from Independence High School, addressing the historic shortage of school counselors and the lack of resources available to high school students by helping students with various aspects of the high school experience, including course selection.

Pollution Solution, with students fromMercer Middle School and J. Michael LunsfordMiddle School, fighting pollution that is significantly impacting our community.

Scholarly, with students from Independence, Briar Woods and Rock Ridge high schools, addressing the lack of a high school student community during the pandemic, both in a school environment and when studying from home.

Sunshine Program, of Sterling Middle School, raising awareness of and finding ways to help the homeless children in the Loudoun County Public School system.

The Boredom Busterz, of Willard Middle School, addressing the issues of boredom and loneliness (that have intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic), which can negatively impact mental health.

Thriving Times, of Brambleton Middle School, addressing teen stress during the COVID 19 pandemic.

TimeTek, with students from Independence and Dominion high schools, combating procrastination among students with creation of a one-of-a-kind time management app that acts as a personal assistant and digital agenda combined in one.

The winners will be selected during a final round of judging March 25, to be livestreamed on the Loudoun Youth, Inc. Facebook page.