Letter: Julie Sprinkle, Leesburg

Editor: I wanted to take this opportunity to encourage all the members of the “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” secret Facebook group.

I, too, am truly horrified by the number of people who do not agree with me, and what I hate most is when people question me, or have their own opinion about issues, just as the citizens on your secret list of people you intend to target have the temerity to do.

Actually, I guess I don’t mind if people have their own opinion—I mean, we’re all entitled to our own opinion, right?—just as long as they keep the opinions to themselves.To think that these citizens were actually meeting, discussing, even educating themselves on issues, all in order to challenge you and your agenda.What is the United States coming to?

I laud your plan to dox the people on your secret list, and hacking into their accounts and the websites they run, in order to prohibit other citizens from realizing that there may be more than one way to look at some issues—ingenious!

I was wondering if next you might consider pushing for actual laws that prohibit the people who don’t agree with you from speaking out and from meeting? Since you have several elected officials in your secret group, this should not be too difficult to affect.And, once you have the technology in place, you could easily shut up anyone who would lobby the lawmakers against such bills as well.It would go a long way toward fostering unity.

Anyway, thanks for looking out for the freedoms of our country.

Julie Sprinkle, Leesburg