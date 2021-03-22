Letter: Mike Schemm, Hagerstown, MD

Editor: I have worked at Loudoun County Transit since 2004. I work hard to help make sure that people can get to work and home safely.

A new company, a French corporation called Keolis, has been awarded the contract to take over the entire county transit operation, and this company has made clear from the get-go that they are going to take a hard line with employees.

So far, they have refused to recognize our union, ATU Local 689, and have proposed slashing benefits including our insurance, retirement, vacation, and more.

For me and my colleagues who have given the best years of our life to serve this county, we deserve better.

Keolis should not be allowed to come here and treat us this way.

Mike Schemm, Hagerstown, MD