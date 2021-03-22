Loudoun County Officials Recommend Against Spring Break Travel



The Loudoun County Health Department is discouraging non-essential travel, particularly for spring break and upcoming holidays, to slow the spread of COVID-19 and limit the potential to bring variant forms of the coronavirus back into the community.

“While we have been vaccinating more and more people each week, we are also starting to see another increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported over the past couple of weeks,” stated Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “The pandemic is not over yet, and I strongly urge families and young adults to stay home for spring break, avoid crowds of people and continue practicing critical prevention measures.”

A recent investigation of a COVID-19 outbreak suggested that news of vaccination efforts and the arrival of warmer weather have resulted in more and more people becoming less concerned about maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowds and complying with quarantine recommendations, according to the county Health Department. The department continues to recommend against carpooling with members of different households and non-essential travel.

In addition, health officials warn, the more Loudoun residents travel toareas where variant COVID-19 cases are spreading, the greater the potential that they will bring those variants back to Loudoun.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than other coronaviruses.The virus mutates as more people are infected. In order to slow the number of cases of COVID-19 and ensure the country has an opportunity to vaccinate enough people to help bring an end to the pandemic, the Health Department encourages each member of the community to take steps to avoid risk.

“Stalled progress against COVID-19 increases the risk of new variants taking hold and causing a third wave of infection, including potentially infections resistant to current vaccines, which could prevent children from returning to school, and reopening of our community,” Goodfriend stated.“Each one of us has a role in ending this pandemic; each one of us must take steps to prevent the spread of the virus and get vaccinated as soon as it’s your turn.”

The Health Department continues to recommend that everyone, regardless of whether they have already been vaccinated, continue to follow prevention measures such as avoiding crowds, maintaining 6 feet of separation from others, frequent hand washing and wearing face coverings.

The CDC has publishedguidance for fully vaccinated people; however, the CDC also recommends that even people who are fully vaccinated keep taking precautions in public places. Learn more abouthow to protect yourself and others on the CDC’s website.

For individuals and families who must travel, the Health Department recommends reviewing and following theCDCandVirginia Department of Healthguidance for travelers.