New Leesburg Sheetz Store Opens Thursday

You will soon be able to get your Shmagel at a new spot in Leesburg.

Sheetz announced the opening of its new Leesburg store this Thursday. The new store is located at 601 California Drive NE, on the corner of Battlefield Parkway and Fort Evans Road. It will be the second location in town, joining the Edwards Ferry Road gas station and convenience store.

In honor of the grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, a local partner of Feeding America. The food bank provides nourishing meals to more than 115,000 individuals each month in 25 Virginia counties through a far-reaching network of more than 200 food pantries, soup kitchens, schools, churches and other nonprofit groups.

Additionally, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Virginia. As a proud supporter of Special Olympics for over 25 years, Sheetz extends its support through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers.

This new location offers Sheetz’s Made-to-Order menu on its unique touch-screen order terminals where customers will be able to order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.

The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain currently operates 618 locations across Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.