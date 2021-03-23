Chamber Community Leadership Winners Select Nonprofit for Grants

The winners of the Loudoun Chamber’s 2021 Community Leadership Awards have selected the nonprofits that will get $1,000 grants from the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

Each year, the winners of those awards select nonprofits to receive grants in honor of their awards, provided by the Community Foundation. Those five selections will result in $5,000 in grants in total.

Deborah Addo, president of Inova Loudoun Hospital and winner of the Executive Leader category, selected the Loudoun Free Clinic.

Donna Fortier, founder and CEO of Mobile Hope and winner of the Nonprofit Executive category, selected Wolf Trap Animal Rescue in honor of Mobile Hope’s puppy Parker.

Mahsa Riar, founder and CEO of Limitless Limbs, LLC and winner of the Young Professional category, selected the Loudoun Commission for Women and Girls.

Bear Chase Brewing Company, winner of the Small Organization category, selected the Boulder Crest Foundation.

And Wells Fargo, winner of the Large Organization category, selected Loudoun Cares.

The Loudoun Chamber announced the 2021 winners on Jan. 27 at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Community Leadership Awards. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual meeting, usually a well-attended, fancy-dress celebration in a ballroom at the National Conference Center, was held virtually.

Since its inception, the Community Foundation has granted more than $9.2 million back into the community including through its Community Emergency Relief Fund in response to COVID-19.