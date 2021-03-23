Community Foundation Scholarship Deadline Friday

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties serves as stewards for multiple scholarships funds, each with unique requirements that range from choice of study, to specific high-school attendance, to those seeking vocational career training.

However, the application window is quickly closing. The deadline isFriday, March 26. Interested applicants may download the foundation’s universal application form, as well as a listing of all available scholarships atcommunityfoundationlf.org/students/. Applicants must complete the form for each scholarship.

For more information, emailscholarships@communityfoundationlf.orgor call 703-779-3505 ext. 1.