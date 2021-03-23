Free COVID-19 Testing Events Planned Through April

Loudoun County has scheduled more free, drive-through COVID-19 testing events through April.

On Tuesday, March 23 and Thursday, March 25, testing will be conducted at the Dulles South Recreation & Community Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive in South Riding, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beginning March 30, testing events will be held on Tuesdays only, and end an hour earlier than the testing events held over the past two months. Testing events will then be held Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at a different location each week:

March 30:Franklin Park, 17501Franklin ParkDrive,Purcellville

April 6:Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg

April 13:Cascades Library, 21030 Whitfield Place, Potomac Falls

April 20:Dulles South Recreation & Community Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, South Riding

April 27:Ray Muth Sr. Memorial Park, 20971 Marblehead Drive, Ashburn

The testing events are free and open to everyone, with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. A PCR test, the nasal swab test, will be administered. No antibody or rapid tests will be offered, and no COVID-19 vaccine will be available at these events.

To help reduce wait times, people who plan to attend the testing events are encouraged to complete a registration form for each person who will be receiving a test prior to arriving at the testing site. The form is available in English and Spanish at loudoun.gov/COVID19testing.

Forms will also be available at the testing site for people who cannot fill it out in advance.