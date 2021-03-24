The Loudoun County government center in Leesburg. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
Public Safety 

LCSO: Leesburg Man Placed Crack Cocaine in Government Center

LoudounNow 2 Comments

A 55-year-old Leesburg man was jailed after the Sheriff’s Office determined he placed a cigarette pack containing suspected crack cocaine in the ceiling of a Loudoun County Government Center bathroom.

According to the report, a deputy assigned to the Government Center was advised just after 10 a.m. Monday morning that a man was seen in a bathroom reaching into the ceiling tiles. He then left the building.

The suspect was identified as Carl E. Frye, who was later arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and a probation violation.

He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

SHARE ON
WhatsAppFacebookTwitterLinkedInGoogle+Pin ItEmailBuffer

2 thoughts on “LCSO: Leesburg Man Placed Crack Cocaine in Government Center

    • ace10
      2021-03-24 at 4:56 pm
      Permalink

      LCSO might want to check the bathroom ceilings at “Education” Court, as well.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: