LCSO: Leesburg Man Placed Crack Cocaine in Government Center

A 55-year-old Leesburg man was jailed after the Sheriff’s Office determined he placed a cigarette pack containing suspected crack cocaine in the ceiling of a Loudoun County Government Center bathroom.

According to the report, a deputy assigned to the Government Center was advised just after 10 a.m. Monday morning that a man was seen in a bathroom reaching into the ceiling tiles. He then left the building.

The suspect was identified as Carl E. Frye, who was later arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and a probation violation.

He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.