Letter: Chris Manthos, Leesburg

Editor: Last Friday’s aggressive/passive document dump from the interim school superintendent was extraordinary. The LCPS community was exposed to a hyper lecture, along with a political statement from the governor, suggestively implicating everyone in Loudoun and the commonwealth for responsibility in a mass murder 637 miles away. No person in Loudoun County was responsible for the murders. No person in Loudoun should be ever be berated by public officials.

An hour and change later we received a tepid address using the cover word, “misinformation” concerning LCPS’s current equity schemes. Down at the bottom of the monotone talking points, was a comment that perhaps some system employees may have taken part in a private Facebook group targeting anyone who defended teachers against attempts by Ziegler himself to oppress their First Amendment right of free speech, or questioning public policy. He passively suggested the system did not condone such actions, and suddenly discovered the First Amendment works for him as well.

Hate lists are nothing new in human nature. Nazis, their descendants in the Stasi, Socialists, the KKK, the Soviets, homicidal murderers, and other run of the mill extremist hate groups are fond of hate lists.

In 2021, we teach our children not to create such things. So how is it that school officials, some teachers, elected school board members, the Commonwealth Attorney, and at least one county supervisor are part of a private group painting crosshairs on their neighbors in Loudoun?

The school system employees are Ziegler’s problem —nothing will be done. However, the elected officials are our problem. People who compile lists of people they hate, have serious issues. People who remain in such a group, while knowing better, are a risk.Elected officials who are part of such a group need to explain themselves to the public.

Thus far, it’s been crickets from the School Board, the CA’s office, and the Board of Supervisors. It is unethical to partake in a private group concerning public policy, and know it created a hate list. When will these officials be questioned by our local journalists? We deserve answers. The public has the right to know.

I’m for publishing the names of those who took part in compiling such a list, as well as those who were on the hate list. Our community needs to have this discussion, addressing these differences in a peaceful and meaningful manner. History shows, hate based on public policy is a prescription for more hate, and eventually violence. Cowering in secret online hate groups may be perfectly legal for individuals, but not for public officials. Loudoun deserves to know. Loudoun deserves better.

Chris Manthos, Leesburg