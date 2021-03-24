Region Leaders Ask Northam for More Vaccine

Top elected officials across the Northern Virginia region including Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) have asked Gov. Ralph Northam to send more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the region to address equity and long waitlists in the state’s most populous area.

A letter from the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, signed also by leaders from Alexandria, Arlington County, Prince William County and Fairfax County as well as the commission chairman, points out that the region accounts for more than a quarter of the state’s population, and that minorities make up nearly half of the Northern Virginia population, around 17% higher than the state as whole.

And Loudoun County, according to the letter, could administer as many as 49,000 doses a week, but at most has received 18,000 doses in a week. And as of that letter, almost 100,000 people had signed up and were still waiting to schedule a vaccine appointment.

The letter also highlights outreach efforts in those communities, such as the Loudoun Health Department’s partnership with nonprofits and clergy to get vaccine to minority and hard-to-reach communities.

Read the full letter here.