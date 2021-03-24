Shirley Lee Hamilton McGowan Duley passed away peacefully at her home per her wishes in Leesburg, Va., on April 3, 2020, after a bravely fought battle with cancer.

She is survived by her daughter Brenda Duley of Brunswick, MD, many nieces and nephews, and—because of her love—many adopted family members to include sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Lillian Millicent Baker and Charles Wilbur Hamilton, nine brothers and sisters, and two sons—Steven McGowan (1992) and Craig McGowan (2016).

She was lovingly known as Mom, Nannie, Grandma and friend. All who met her immediately grew fond of her. That fondness quickly grew into love. Her passion in life was to always help others and to remain positive. Her motto was “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”

A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Loudoun Funeral Chapel Leesburg, VA.