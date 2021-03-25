Letter: John & Mary Lou Witmer, Purcellville

Editor: My wife and I wish to thank everyone, Dr. Goodfriend, The Health Department staff and the multitude of volunteers who were involved in planning, organizing and conducting the vaccination clinics held at the Dulles Town Center.

On both our visits, we were met by cheerful and competent volunteers who reinforced our confidence in the whole process.

It is particularly noteworthy how many of our neighbors took time out of their daily lives to volunteer to help others.

John & Mary Lou Witmer, Purcellville