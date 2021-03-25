Middleburg Community Center Outlines $70K Terrace Room Renovation

The Middleburg Community Center is converting its 30-year-old terrace room into a more accessible and comfortable event space that will highlight the center’s history.

The community center opened in 1948 and the Terrace Room was added in 1991. The room has barely been touched since then. Now, the staff is in the process of transforming the linoleum-floored, fluorescent-lit room into a more accessible space where residents and visitors can gather and host events. The project is budgeted at $70,000 and began a few months ago. It’s expected to wrap up by May 1.

Executive Director Olivia Rogers said the renovation also calls for a bit of the community center’s history to become a part of the room via old newspaper articles and other artifacts highlighting the achievements of the founders and donors through the years.

“A lot of people just don’t know any of that [history],” Rogers said, noting that she also had the terrace room’s original blueprints turned into wallpaper.

The Middleburg Community Center has been at the center of Middleburg’s and northern Fauquier County’s social gatherings for more than seven decades.

It was the dream of Mrs. Howell E. Jackson, the wife of the well-known horse owner/breeder, to make Middleburg the social hub of Loudoun and Fauquier counties. According to a 1947 questionnaire sent to nearly 2,000 residents from Haymarket to The Plains and Aldie to Bluemont, people wanted movies, dancing, bowling, swimming, baseball, lectures, entertainment, cooking classes, arts and crafts, playgrounds, and meeting relaxation space.

Architectural renderings—which included a grand ballroom, a swimming pool and even a bowling alley in the basement—were prepared by local architect William B. Dew, Jr. After construction began, project leaders realized building costs had exceeded original estimates by 10 cents per cubic foot of materials. Between 1946 and 1949, project organizers raised $470,500 to help pay those costs.

The center opened in January 1948. In the time since then, the county parks department began leasing space on the third floor and the basement of the community center for its programs. But county staff moved out in mid-2017. Rogers said the departure of the county’s eight staffers, leaving the community center’s two full-time staffers at the helm, put a bit of stress on operations. But, she said, that stress was quelled when the pandemic hit last year and events were halted. Now, she said, they’re working on a program structure for when the time comes to reopen at full capacity.

Each year, about 30,000 people participate in events at the community center, which continues to be governed by a rotating volunteer board of directors and supported solely by gifts from residents, organizations and businesses. That support has provided the center with more than $2 million through the years.

While the center’s ballroom has always been the centerpiece of the building, the terrace room has the potential to do more.

“Nothing has really been changed in 30 years,” Rogers said.

The center staff wants the room to be used as a ready-to-go event space—perhaps for baby showers, bridal showers, Martini Mondays and more—for smaller gatherings of up to 30 people. Rogers said the goal was to make the room more available for those types of events. And according to the design, which was crafted by local artist Dana Westring and interior designer Jeannie Perin, there will also be a board table for board meetings and a smart TV, among other accommodations.

Rogers said the community center has only $15,000 more to raise to fully fund the project. To donate, go to middleburgcommunitycenter.com/renovation.

pszabo@loudounnow.com