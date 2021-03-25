Wexton Co-Sponsors Bill to Fix Victim Services Funding Hole

Following a warning from victim services agencies. including the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, that they face a federal funding crisis over the next few years, Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) has co-sponsored and helped pass though the House of Representatives a fix.

About half of LAWS’s operating budget this year comes through the federal Victims of Crime Act, CEO Judy Hanley told Wexton during a visit in February. The act channels money paid in fines by federal criminals into the Crime Victims Fund and then on to victim services agencies, but with increases in deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements over the past four years, there is less money going into the pot. Virginia was expected to lose out on nearly $69 million this year, a 79% cut in funding compared to Fiscal Year 2018, according to a letter to Congressional leaders from a broad swath of national law enforcement and victim advocate organizations.

Currently, fines paid through deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements are deposited directly into the treasury rather than the Crime Victims Fund. Wexton’s bill, H.R. 1652, would send that money to the fund, increase the size of grants, and for up to a year after the end of a pandemic national emergency, waive match funding requirements for victims services organizations, among other edits.

“Over 6,000 organizations rely on funds from the Crime Victims Fund to provide lifesaving services to victims of all types of crimes, such as domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and drunk driving. After hearing funding concerns from numerous service providers throughout VA-10, I became an original cosponsor of this important legislation to ensure these organizations have the support they need to help victims in their time of need,” Wexton stated.

“The VOCA fix to the Crime Victims Fund Act would redirect money collected by the federal government under deferred prosecution or non-prosecution agreements to be deposited into the CVF to help fix the declining balance. This additional funding would provide financial assistance to victims of crimes, helping to cover crime-related expenses such as lost wages and medical or mental health care costs. In a time where domestic violence and other crimes have increased drastically, I’m proud to support this legislation that will support individuals affected by domestic violence and other crimes.”

The bill has passed the House on March 17 by a vote of 384-38-7, and is awaiting action in the Senate.

This article and headline were updated March 25 at 11:30 a.m.