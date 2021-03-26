LoCo Ice Bowl Raises Nearly $25K for Loudoun Hunger

The 2021 LoCo Ice Bowl disc golf tournament raised nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief, the nonprofit announced Friday.

This year’s tournament with the ninth year that the LoCo Disc Golf Club has taken part in the nationwide Ice Bowl event to benefit Loudoun Hunger Relief. This year, the tournament, sponsored and run by the disc golf club, was made up of a series of five smaller, socially-distanced events.

Ice Bowls are sponsored by disc golf clubs all around the country each year, and raise funds for non-profits that fight hunger in the community. Played throughout the early winter, the motto of the tournament is “No Wimps, No Whiners” and golfers are expected to play no matter what the weather.

Since 2012, the LoCo Ice Bowl has raised almost $85,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief. Since 1996, Ice Bowls have raised more than $3.5 million to fight hunger acoss the country.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the participants of the tournament, who helped us raise almost $25,000 to help the hungry in our community in the midst of a pandemic,” said LoCo Disc Golf Club Ice Bowl Director Brian Junkins.

“We love the community spirit of the LoCo Ice Bowl, and deeply appreciate the support of the LoCo Disc Golf Club. Their assistance not only helps us feed our neighbors in need, but also helps get the word out about hunger in Loudoun County,” said Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery. “This year, the club raised a record amount while working around restrictions imposed by COVID. They have truly helped their neighbors eat and we are so grateful.”

This year’s donation is the 5th largest in nationwide Ice Bowl history.

The LoCo Disc Golf Club is awaiting this year’s nationwide donation results. The club has been secondin the nation for funds raised the last three years, and awaits their ranking for 2021, which will likely be second once again.

The first-place club covers the entire state of Colorado.

The LoCo Disc Golf Club is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, working to grow the sport of disc golf, host tournaments for all skill levels, support other disc golf clubs in the region, and provide support to local parks departments and private landowners in maintaining and installing disc golf courses in Loudoun County.