Purcellville Council Discusses 2-Year Parks & Rec Plan

The Town of Purcellville has planned events through 2022 with the goal to make the town a fun place to live, but could be looking to make some money at the same time.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Chairman Phil Rohrer and Board Member Brian Morgan presented the Town Council Tuesday night with the Board’s two-year plan, which aims to guide events in 2021 and 2022 that will provide residents with “diverse and engaging recreational opportunities,” according to a staff report.

Morgan said the plan was guided by the 2030 Comprehensive Plan and the Comprehensive Parks, Recreation & Open Space Master Plan. He emphasized the most important goal of the plan: “making Purcellville a place where residents enjoy living.”

“Our vision is aiming to make Purcellville a place where residents delight in living,” Rohrer said. “By implementing this plan, that’s definitely something that we can accomplish.”

According to the plan, the town in 2021 plans to continue hosting monthly nature walks; Purcellville Strong virtual activities; Music in the Tabernacle events in April and May; the inaugural Non-Profit Expo in April; the Purcellville Festival in September, which will showcase local food, artists, music, breweries and wineries; town-wide scavenger hunts in August; outdoor movies in Dillon’s Woods in the fall; fall festivities in October; and the Christmas in Purcellville event in December.

In 2022, the plan calls for the same events.

Morgan said the Board is working to implement the 2021 events while simultaneously planning those for 2022.

“There’s never a break where we lose momentum,” he said. “… This plan never stops.”

Council members were mixed in their thoughts on the plan.

Councilman Stanley Milan pointed out that there was nothing in the plan aimed to generate revenue for the town “to any sufficient degree.” He proposed the town look at hosting a three-on-three basketball tournament, softball tournaments and a town-wide bicycle race.

“That can bring outside people into town and generate revenue,” he said. “[…] We would like to generate revenue.”

Councilman Christopher Bertaut said he didn’t see how the plan aligns with the town’s “grand strategy for economic development.”

Mayor Kwasi Fraser said he felt the plan sets a foundation “to grow government.”

“I am a person for small government,” he said, noting that it might be better for the town to relinquish control of any nonprofit expos and enable nonprofits to form an alliance and host an annual convention.

Fraser said he viewed the plan as more of a framework that will give structure to how the town plans to move forward in its recreational offerings.

Rohrer said that although the Town Council didn’t approve the plan on Tuesday, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is still actively using the plan and welcomes input from the council at any time.

“We are moving full speed ahead,” he said.

pszabo@loudounnow.com