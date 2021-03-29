DC Man Charged in Thefts from Loudoun Mailboxes

In January, two Cascades area residents reported that mail had been removed from their mailboxes. In one case, a stolen check was altered and cashed.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of Kevin M. Shorter, of Washington, DC, in those cases.

He was extradited from Baltimore on March 23 and faces eight criminal charges—two counts of bank note larceny, two counts of uttering, three counts of forgery in Loudoun, and obtaining money by false pretense. He also has been charged with multiple counts of larceny and fraud in neighboring jurisdictions, according to the agency.

The Loudoun thefts were reported Jan. 12-13 at homes on Kentwell Place and Middle Bluff Place.

Shorter is scheduled for a May 4 preliminary hearing in Loudoun County District Court.