Loudoun Board Recognizes 100WomenStrong

Loudoun County supervisors on March 16 recognized a giving circle that has stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic, 100WomenStrong.

100WomenStrong responded to pandemic by upping its annual cycle of giving. Normally conducting one round of grants a year, since the pandemic began, 100WomenStrong has supported nonprofit organizations responding to the pandemic with $570,455 across seven cycles of grantmaking. They also procured and distributed $25,000 worth of personal protective equipment to first responders at the onset of the pandemic when those supplies were hardest to come by.

The group also invested $50,000 in seed funding for the Pay It Forward Direct Assistance Loan Fund, to make loans to residents who can’t afford things like housing, utility bills, car payments, medical bills, and other needs. That fund, administered by Northern Virginia Family Service, garnered another $91,000 from Loudoun businesses and residents.