Loudoun Reaches 100K COVID-19 Vaccine First Doses

More than 100,000 Loudoun County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the March 29 Health Department tally. Just over 51,000 have been fully vaccinated.

According to the figures, county residents received 70,000 doses since March 1. During February, about 40,000 doses were administered.

Loudoun and other Northern Virginia jurisdictions are running behind the statewide average. Overall in Virginia, 28.1% of residents have received at least one dose and 15% are fully vaccinated. In Loudoun, 24.3% have had at least one shot and 12.3% are fully vaccinated.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 35,580 first doses were administered in Loudoun County last week. As of March 26, there were 102,000 county residents signed up on the waiting list.