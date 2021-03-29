Old Glory DC Debuts with a Comeback Win

The first major league rugby game in Loudoun was a win for the home team, with Old Glory DC catching up after trailing at the half.

On Saturday, March 27, Old Glory was welcomed with a sold-out crowd at Segra Field up to current COVID-19 safety precautions, with about 700 fans in the stands reported.

The limited attendance made for a quieter stadium, but no less energy from the team on the field. Old Glory trailed Rugby ATL of Atlanta, GA 6-16 at halftime, but surged in the second half to win 30-23.

“The first half was a bit conservative, but we started to break them down a little bit towards the end. We just couldn’t execute and carry any momentum,” said Coach Andrew Douglas in the team’s post-game recap. “We exchanged a few thoughts at halftime and came out with a lot more energy for the second period. We definitely felt that we showed them a bit too much respect earlier in the game.”

In the second half, he said, the team was able to build momentum.

Saturday’s game puts Old Glory second in the Eastern Conference and fourth overall, with one win and one draw during their season opener at New Orleans Gold.

Old Glory plays at home again Saturday, April 3 against the Toronto Arrows.

