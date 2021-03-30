Hillsboro Unveils Roundabout Welcome Sign as Traffic Resumes

Hillsboro leaders unveiled the new “Welcome to Hillsboro” sign in the newly constructed roundabout at the east end of town Tuesday, the first day two-way traffic began flowing through town again.

On Saturdays and Sundays, east and westbound traffic will be allowed through the town at all times. The resumption of traffic follows 56 weeks of utility and Rt. 9 traffic-calming construction that saw the road through town closed entirely for 104 consecutive days and limited traffic to one-way flows at other times.

From Monday to Thursday, traffic will be allowed to cut through town from midnight to 9 a.m. and from 6 in the evening to 9 a.m. the following day. On Fridays, traffic will be allowed to cut through town from midnight to 9 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. until 9 a.m. the following Monday.

The road will remain closed Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide utility crews safer work zones while they finish work on miles of buried power and communications cables and to remove all overhead cables and utility poles in town. Mayor Roger Vance, who is acting as project manager, said crews are working on connecting to those lines now, and he expects work to remove the utility poles in town to begin in a matter of weeks.

The town’s $14.3 million traffic calming project includes two roundabouts on each end of town, buried utility lines under the road, and sidewalks, parking bays and retaining walls.

Rt. 9 through Hillsboro is opened to two-way traffic for the first time in months Tuesday, March 30. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]