Loudoun Mayors Hold Public Vaccinations

The mayors of Loudoun’s seven towns got COVID-19 vaccine shots outside the Purcellville Town Hall on Tuesday, hoping to lead by example for other Loudouners.

Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton said the idea weas to instill faith and confidence in people to get vaccinated, pointed to reporting that about a third of Americans are hesitant to get the vaccine.

“They’re reluctant to take the vaccine and, you know, we’re not going to get to a level of security and safety we need to be able to take off masks and stop social distancing until we get much higher than that,” Littleton said.

Some mayors are already vaccinated, and Round Hill Mayor Scott Ramsay got his second shot Tuesday.

As of Monday, March 29, 151,076 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Loudoun residents, and 52,018 have been fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Fill out the pre-screening form and sign up to get a vaccine at vaccinate.virginia.gov.