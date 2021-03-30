NVCC, Equinix Launch Digital Infrastructure Scholarship

With the data center industry projected to need 300,000 new hires by 2025, Equinix is teaming up with the Northern Virginia Community College Educational Foundation and the college’s Financial Aid Office,to create the Equinix Digital Infrastructure Scholarship program.

“The data center industry is growing rapidly, and with that comes a high demand for skilled talent. We are excited to work with Northern Virginia Community College to provide an early career path to inspire the next generation of data center professionals on building the world’s digital infrastructure at Equinix,” said Chris Kimm, Equinix SVP of Americas IBX Operations.

The goal of the scholarship program is to provide the framework for students to enter the data center industry through the school’s Engineering Technology Career Studies Certificate programs. Equinix will support five students with scholarships of $5,000 each.

“In the Northern Virginia region, we have seen great employment spikes in this sector, and it is gratifying to be able to offer students a paid and direct pathway into this important field,” said Kelly Persons, executive director of the NOVA Foundation.

In addition to the financial benefit, eligible candidates will have the opportunity to register for mentorships and paid internships at Equinix. The application periodis open for graduating high school seniors interested in entering the NOVA Engineering Technology program. The scholarship will be awarded in May for classes in the fall or next year.

“Students should be encouraged that a high-profile, global company like Equinix is investing so heavily in their education,” said Dr. Chad Knights, provost of information and engineering technologies at NOVA. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to enter a field that not only represents a great career path but helps to fill a critical workforce opportunity in our region.”

“NOVA has been a tremendous partner in providing data center businesses with access to an educated, well-trained and diverse data center workforce to help drive and grow the industry,” said Josh Levi from the Data Center Coalition. “The Equinix Digital Infrastructure Scholarship is an innovative approach in connecting graduating high school students with a career path by coupling a financial scholarship with opportunities for mentoring and paid internships at the worksite.This collaborative partnership hopes to grow the workforce that powers the overall data center ecosystem in addition to the benefits and impact provided to individual students, NVCC and committed business partners like Equinix.”

TheEquinix Digital Infrastructure Scholarship and many others, are listed on NOVA’sscholarship website athttps://nvcc.academicworks.com/– and the college encourages interested students to apply.