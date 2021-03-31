Bhat Joins Loudoun Education Foundation Board

Amin Bhat is the newest member of the Loudoun Education Foundation’s board of trustees. Bhat is the co-founder of iQuasar, an information technology and business process consulting services company, and the parent of two Loudoun County Public Schools graduates.

“We have deep connections to Loudoun County, having lived here for the last 16 years. Our business also operates in Loudoun County. So, we are indebted to our local Loudoun community,” Bhat said about joining the board.“Given my desire to support quality education and empowerment of less fortunate children and youth in our communities, there is no better organization than LEF. LEF supports our LCPS system and the best way to give back to our community is through LEF/LCPS, which totally aligns with our values and my passion.”

Bhat is interested in expanding access to STEM education, especially among students who are underrepresented in those fields. He said, “Given the critical role STEM education will continue to play in the years ahead in advancing communities, my interests and community work specifically focuses on providing STEM resources to less resourceful children and youth.”

Executive Director Dawn Meyer said Bhat will help the foundation expand the PROPEL and Level Up programs that to help high-achieving, underrepresented students to pursue STEM fields. The programs are offered as afterschool programs in 10 elementary and four middle schools, all of which are low-income, Title 1-eligible schools.

“Amin brings a wealth of knowledge to our board, both as an experienced entrepreneur and an expert in the tech industry,” Meyer said. “With an eye on what the business world will look like when today’s students are part of the workforce and a passion for providing more students with opportunities to excel, Amin will further LEF’s mission to empower all students to make meaningful contributions to the world.”

Learn more atLoudounEducationFoundation.org.