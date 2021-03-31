Gooditis Launches Re-election Campaign

Del. Wendy W. Gooditis (D-10) officially launched her campaign for re-election at a virtual event Tuesday, March 30, joined by U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10).

Gooditis has represented the 10th District since 2018, after defeating longtime Republican incumbent Randy Minchew. She held onto her seat against a challenge from Minchew during the 2019 election, the same year Democrats took control of the General Assembly. She now seeks a third term.

“The progress that we have made since 2017 is astounding and has improved the lives of so many. We were able to pass much-needed COVID relief, give over 500,000 Virginians health care through Medicaid, expand voting rights so that everyone’s voice is heard, raise the minimum wage, find ways to support farmers, and increase access to broadband,” Gooditis stated.

In the most recent session, Gooditis introduced and passed bills bringing domestic service workers under employee protection laws; involving foster children’s families and children above 12 years old in developing their care plans; directing the Boards of Medicine and Nursing to develop standards for licensed, certified midwifery; refunding some federal fees to dairy farmers who have environmental protection plans; and a new exemption to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act that by default hides the contact information of people who sign up for elected officials’ newsletters.

She also signed onto successful bills to allow the Loudoun County School Board to stagger its terms, broadly interpret the terms of conservation easements, create grants for infrastructure projects that support local food production and sustainable farming, and rein in tolls on the Dulles Greenway.

“As divisive as this time feels to so many of us, we will get through this difficult period. I hope that people will begin to understand that I and my fellow Democrats are working to give everyone the ability to adequately feed, house, and get an education and health care for themselves and their families, through good jobs with a living wage, affordable housing, and healthcare,” Gooditis stated. “And those are great goals to aim for.”

“Wendy has been a great partner in the General Assembly fighting for the constituents of HD-10,” Wexton stated. “It’s more important than ever to keep our Democratic majority and continue to make progress on issues that will impact so many in the Commonwealth.”

Gooditis this year faces a challenge from Republican and Leesburg resident Nick Clemente. He said he was recruited by the local Republican party to run after his unsuccessful bid for a seat on the Leesburg Town Council, when he was the only candidate out of 18 to get the support of all five participating council members in a straw poll, before three members backpedaled and would not support him in a formal vote.

Gooditis lives in Millwood, Clarke County with her husband, six horses, and two Rhodesian Ridgebacks The 10th district covers portions of Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick counties.