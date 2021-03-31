LCSO Searching for 3 Teens

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate three juveniles who were last seen in the Leesburg area Tuesday.

The three males were last seen on foot in the 42000 block of Victory Lane after leaving the North Spring Behavioral Healthcare campus their own accord. They may have received a ride a short distance away.

Reported missing were:

•Ricky Harrison, 16, a white male who was wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants, and gray shoes;

•Duston Grove, 17, a white male who was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black shoes; and

•Cameron Bazemore, 16, a Black male who was wearing a white sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the three missing juveniles is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 703-777-1021.