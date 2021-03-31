Loudoun Valley’s Minnick Awarded $10K Computing Prize

Brian Minnick, a senior at Loudoun Valley High School and the Academy of Engineering and Technology, has received the Cutler-Bell Prize in High School Computing. The honor is given annually to a maximum of four students nationwide.

Minnick’s winning project is “Controlling a Fully 3D Printed 3D Printer Without Microprocessors.” Minnick has created a self-replicating printer as a stepping-stone toward a self-replicating spacecraft.

Award winners are selected by the Association for Computing Machinery andthe Computer Science Teachers Association.Judges look for submissions that demonstrate ingenuity, complexity, relevancy, originality and a desire to further computer science as a discipline.Each Cutler-Bell Prize winner receives a $10,000 cash prize.

This award is financially supported by a $1 million endowment from the Gordon Bell and David Cutler Endowment Fund.