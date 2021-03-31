Lovettsville’s 35-Acre Engle Tract Heads to Auction

Lovettsville’s 35-acre Engle Tract—a property formerly proposed for 130 single-family homes and thousands of square feet of commercial space—is set to hit the auction block in two weeks.

The Nicholls Auction Marketing Group will hold a real estate auction for the property, located behind the New Town Meadows neighborhood and the Post Office, at 11 a.m. April 16 at the Lovettsville Game Club. The starting bid will be $500,000. According to the county parcel database, the property, which is zoned for mixed-use business and commercial/limited industrial, is assessed at $1,794,500.

According to the property advertisement on the Nicholls website, the Engle Tract is one of the largest parcels of undeveloped commercial land left in Loudoun County. Nicholls markets the property as being minutes from the West Virginia and Maryland state lines, 2 miles from the MARC train in Brunswick, MD, close to Dulles Airport, and located in a growing area where the median annual household income is $116,000.

The company also makes note of a barn and cinder block building in need of repair on the property.

Previously, the Engle Tract was proposed for a mixed-use development.

In 2019, the Metropolitan Development Group proposed to build 130 single-family homes, a 12,000-square-foot farmers market, 6,000 square feet of office space, a 6,000-square-foot restaurant and 5,000 square feet of retail space on the property by 2025.

In May and August that year, Metropolitan held community meetings to provide residents with information on the proposed development. Most of the meeting attendees voiced opposition to the project, citing concern about increased commercialization, about where the development’s new children would attend school, since Lovettsville Elementary is already at capacity, and about a probable increase in traffic through town.

In January 2020, Metropolitan announced that its purchase contract for the property had been terminated and that it had withdrawn its development applications with the town.

Those wishing to bid on the property may do so in person at the auction on April 16 or live online at nichollsauction.com. To be eligible to bid, bidders must submit a letter from their financial institutions prior to the auction showing proof of ability to purchase the property. Bidders must present a $100,000 certified check at the auction.

The winning bidder will be required to deposit $100,000 immediately after confirmation of final bid. The full balance will be due at closing within 45 days unless prior written arrangements have been made.

Learn more about the property and auction at nichollsauction.com/auctions/detail/bw60099.

The 35-acre Engle Tract is one of the largest undeveloped parcels of commercial real estate in Loudoun. [Nicholls Auction Marketing Group]

The 35-acre Engle Tract sits behind the New Town Meadows neighborhood and the Lovettsville Post Office. [Nicholls Auction Marketing Group]