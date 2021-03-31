Shirley Lee Hamilton McGowan Haynes Duley passed away peacefully at her home in Leesburg, Va., on April 3, 2020, after a bravely fought battle with cancer.

Shirley was lovingly known as Mom, Nannie, Grandma and friend. All who met her immediately grew fond of her. That fondness quickly grew into love. She played an important part in all lives by providing a nurturing environment and showering each with love. She attended many significant events including birthdays, graduations, weddings and baby showers. She was dearly loved by her [adopted] grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be missed by all.

Her passion in life was to always help others and to remain positive. Her motto was “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” If anyone was in need, she was always there to lend a hand.

Shirley began her career by working for the federal government and then transitioned into the commercial industry, working for G&H printing for more than 30 years. She remained in the workforce until she retired at age 77.

She was a lifetime member of the Moose Club in Brunswick, Md., and then transferred to Virginia where she enjoyed many celebrations alongside her good friends.

The months preceding her passing, she was assisted by valued health care providers and volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure her wish to remain at home with family, friends and loved ones. Many others played a considerable part in providing her comfort, care and friendship.

Shirley is survived by many nieces and nephews, a sister-in-law, Barbara Hamilton, and—because of her love—many adopted family members to include sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Lillian Millicent Baker and Charles Wilbur Hamilton; six brothers: Roy, Eddie, Charles, Bruce, Kenneth, and James Hamilton; three sisters: Kathleen Costello, Dorothy McGaha, and Virginia Newcomb; two sons: Steven McGowan (1992) and Craig McGowan (2016); and, most recently, her daughter, Brenda Duley (1/14/21).

Shirley and Brenda both enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and will be missed by many. A dual memorial celebration of life will be held for Shirley and Brenda, on Thursday, April 8, 12 noon, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held immediately after at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Blue Ridge Hospice (Winchester, Va.) atbrhospice.orgor Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers (Leesburg, Va.) atlvcaregivers.org. Visitloudounfuneralchapel.comto express your condolences.