Suspect Sought in Leesburg Bombing Threat

The Leesburg Police Department is searching for a 31-year-old Gainesville man after he allegedly threatened to bomb the home of an acquaintance.

Officers were notified Sunday night about the threat, which was made in an online posting. Following an investigation, a felony warrant was obtained for the arrest of Jeffrey Parsons.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Dispatch at 703-771-4500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.