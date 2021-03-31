Thomas Joins CapRelo as Senior VP

CapRelo has hired mobility executive Jennifer Thomas as senior vice president of business development.

Thomas reports to CapRelo President and CEO Barry Morris and will lead the business solutions and proposal team.

Thomas has more than 25 years of mobility experience. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of global client development for BGRS.She was responsible for leading the development, management, and execution of the company’s business development strategy across all regions globally. Prior to this role, Thomas oversaw client services and client development in the Americas as general manager, Americas. Before joining BGRS in 2013, she worked in various leadership positions, including senior vice president of International Assignment Management Services, senior vice president of Global Business Development for EMEA and APAC, and as managing director of Global Assignment Services, while on an international assignment in Singapore.