Leesburg’s Ion Selected for U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series

Ion International Training Center in Leesburg will be one of eight sites across the nation included in the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series.

More than 400 figure skaters and approximately 200 coaches from 21 states and the District of Columbia will come to Loudoun to compete in singles with the opportunity to participate in the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships.

The Leesburg competition will take place Oct.27-30, 2021 and will be co-hosted bythe Skating Club of Northern VirginiaandIon Figure Skating Club.

“U.S. Figure Skatinglooks forward to returning to Loudoun County and Ion International Training Center for the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series presented by Toyota,” saidMia Corsini, U.S. Figure Skating director, events.“We’re excited to pick up where we left off in the fall of 2020 and bring a phenomenal event to a top-notch facility, with a community that embraces figure skating from collaboration with ION FSC and the SC of Northern Virginia to the strong support from Visit Loudoun.”

Because of COVID-19, the U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series will again be used for the 2021-22 season rather than the traditional U.S. Qualifying Season competitions. The series of eight competitions will take place over a six-week period beginning Oct. 4. Advancement to the 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, set for Jan. 3-9, 2022, in Nashville and assignment to the 2022 National High Performance Development Team will be based on each skaters’ highest score earned rather than placement at each competition.

“We are thrilled to offer skaters in our region the opportunity to compete after so many competitions had to cancel because of COVID-19,” said Melissa Mahle, Skating Club of Northern Virginia Competitions chair.

“We have a great facility at Ion International Training Center and a growing community of talented figure skaters,” said Lynn Eisenhour, president of Ion Figure Skating Club. “We expect to see great skating, with some of the competitors qualifying for US Figure Skating National Championships.”

In 2019, Visit Loudoun launched theLoudoun Sports Tourism brandto foster economic development through coordinating and developing Loudoun County’s role as a leading destination for sporting events and organizations. Securing this tournament, which is expected to generate more than $1 million in revenue, only further solidifies Loudoun’s role as a preferred sports destination.

“We are very excited to be a part of the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series,” said Visit Loudoun Director of Sales and Services Torye Hurst, who also oversees Loudoun Sports Tourism. “The combination of two outstanding figure skating clubs and a first-class facility make Leesburg and Loudoun County a great location for this competition and others in the future.”

All events in the 2022 Championship Series are being planned as in-person events and will adhere to CDC guidelines as well as local and state requirements. Additional details will be available atusfigureskating.org.