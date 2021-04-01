Loudoun Students Bring Home DECA Trophies

Loudoun’s DECA students performed well in this year’s Virginia DECA virtual State Leadership Conference, landing 60 of the 160 trophies awarded in the statewide competition.

Of the 1,806 competitors, 571 were Loudoun DECA students who competed in 54 events as individuals or small teams. Overall results included 269 Loudoun students recognized with top honors, earning eligibility to compete in the upcoming DECA virtual International Career Development Conference. This included 115 students who received first-, second- or third-place trophies. Of those LCPS students competing, 95 were recognized for their top exam score and individual role play.

Four students each received a $1,000 scholarship; two students served as state officers for the 2020-2021 school year; and four students were elected to serve as state officers for the 2021-2022 school year.

Anika Damaraju of Briar Woods High School will replace Ally Caudill of Dominion High School as Virginia DECA state president.

See the full list of Loudoun winners here.