Loudoun Wait Times Shrink; State to Open Vaccinations to All Adults by April 18

The wait to get a COVID-19 vaccine for people in Virginia’s Phase 1a and 1b priority groups is shrinking, and the Virginia Department of Health has indicated that by April 18, everyone ages 16 and older will be able eligible to get vaccinated.

“What this means is that if you are in Phase 1a or 1b, we are now able to offer you a vaccination appointment within a week or so of your pre-registration,” said Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “The time between pre-registration and invitation for a vaccination appointment is no longer taking weeks for this group, so if you haven’t signed up yet, now is the time to do so.”

Anyone who has not yet pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccine and is among those in the Phase 1a and 1b priority groups—including health care workers, people 65 years and older and 16-to-64 years old withhigh-risk medical conditionsor a disability, and front-line essential workers listed in the 11 categories of the Phase 1b priority group—is encouraged to sign up for a vaccine as soon as possible, health officials say.

Anyone who has not yet pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccine may do so atvaccinate.virginia.gov, or bycalling 1-877-829-4682.

For people have pre-registered but not yet been contacted by the county for a vaccination appointment, the Health Department encourages checking your spam or junk email folder for an email from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is used to pre-register, to ensure the invitation for an appointment was not sent there. Second, if you have not received an email, contact the county by calling 703-737-8300, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We recognize that there are some glitches with some pre-registrations, so we’re taking steps to ensure no one falls through the cracks,” Goodfriend said.

As the county continues to work through vaccinating people who are in the current priority groups—and continues to receive increasing amounts of vaccine doses—the Health Department will expand vaccination opportunities to more people.

“At our current pace, I expect we will begin offering vaccination appointments to people who are on our waitlist and in the Phase 1c priority group within the next week or two,” Goodfriend said. “This is why we’re eager to make every effort now to have every high-risk person in 1a and 1b pre-register and receive a vaccine appointment now.”

The CDC has publishedguidance for fully vaccinated people, but continues to recommend that even people who are fully vaccinated keeping taking precautions in public places, such as avoiding crowds, staying six feet from anyone who is not part of your household, wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently, and avoiding non-essential travel.

Loudoun County is also offering free COVID-19 testing weekly. More information about COVID-19 testing is atloudoun.gov/covid19testing.