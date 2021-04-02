Loudoun Fire and EMS Training Graduates 78

The Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System celebrated 78 system personnel who finished various levels of fire and rescue training at a virtual graduation ceremony March 22.

Of the 78 graduates, 25 students completed the Emergency Medical Technician course, nine completed the Accelerated Emergency Medical Technician course, eight completed Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, four completed Advanced Placement Paramedic, and 32 students completed Firefighter I-II.

On top of their full-time jobs, schooling, and family obligations, each graduate spent countless hours over the last six months training to achieve Loudoun County, Virginia State and National Certifications in their respective programs.

Course instructors for each class chose one individual to be recognized as the “top student,” chosen for their ability to lead and motivate their classmates, their level of dedication, and their academic performance.

The top student in Emergency Medical Technician Fall 2020 was Stephanie Rogers of the Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company; in Accelerated EMT Fall 2020, Carlos Ablaza, Sterling Volunteer Fire Company; in Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, Nolan Anthony, Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad; in Advanced Placement Paramedic, James McPherson, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue; and in Firefighter I/II Class 20-1, Victor Elian of Sterling Volunteer Fire Company.

For information on becoming a volunteer first responder in Loudoun, go toOpenNewDoors.org.