Middleburg Academy Property Heads to Auction

The Middleburg Academy property will head to public auction April 29, with the opening bid starting at $5.75 million.

Tranzon will auction the 89-acre property at 11 a.m. April 29 on location and online. According to the advertisement, the property, which includes two primary academic buildings totaling nearly 84,000 square feet and four detached residential dwellings totaling 7,400 square feet, will be sold with all furniture, fixtures and equipment included.

According to the county parcel database, the property is assessed at $9.5 million.

Those interested in bidding on the property may preview it at noon on April 8, 15 or 23.

The property was first operated as the Notre Dame Academy, an all-girls Catholic boarding school founded in 1965. In 1990, it became a co-educational Catholic day school. In 2000, the school was purchased by the board of trustees. By 2009, it became the Middleburg Academy and began operating as a fully independent, nonsectarian school. In the 2019-2020 academic year, the school transitioned to a classical education model affiliated with Hillsdale College, serving students in grades 8-12.

In June 2020, the Middleburg Academy closed following an announcement from its leaders that the school had low enrollment, high financial aid requests and significant long-term financial needs.

For more information on the property or auction, go to tranzon.com/fx7342 or call Tranzon agent Jeff Stein at 703-539-8111 or jstein@tranzon.com.

The 89-acre Middleburg Academy property. [Tranzon]