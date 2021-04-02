Nominations Sought for 2021 Signatures of Loudoun

The Loudoun County Design Cabinet is seeking nominations for the 2021 Signatures of Loudoun Design Awards program.

The program recognizes the buildings and public spaces that reflect outstanding design, renovation, adaptive reuse and visually groundbreaking projects throughout the county. All varieties of nominations are welcomed, private and public, large and small.

Nominations are considered by the Design Cabinet for awards in eight categories:

Details : excellence or whimsy demonstrated in the form of minutiae or finishing touches, which visually delight or offer a sense of continuity with Loudoun’s history.

: excellence or whimsy demonstrated in the form of minutiae or finishing touches, which visually delight or offer a sense of continuity with Loudoun’s history. Familiar : the exceptional attention given to surrounding buildings, places and details during the project design. A highly “contextual” design solution in which the new design looks as if it had always been a visually harmonious part of the neighborhood.

: the exceptional attention given to surrounding buildings, places and details during the project design. A highly “contextual” design solution in which the new design looks as if it had always been a visually harmonious part of the neighborhood. Infrastructure : including facilities, utilities, roadways, bridges, streetscape, parkways and trails.

: including facilities, utilities, roadways, bridges, streetscape, parkways and trails. Interiors : an interior space in residential, commercial, retail or public sector structures.

: an interior space in residential, commercial, retail or public sector structures. Legends : projects or places that have stood the “test of time” over 25 years or more – icons that make Loudoun County unique.

: projects or places that have stood the “test of time” over 25 years or more – icons that make Loudoun County unique. Makeovers : historic renovation and/or adaptive reuse projects that mirror Loudoun’s reputation as a place of rich contrasts and preserve a piece of its unique history.

: historic renovation and/or adaptive reuse projects that mirror Loudoun’s reputation as a place of rich contrasts and preserve a piece of its unique history. Public Spaces : public greens, plazas and squares that have become a favorite gathering place.

: public greens, plazas and squares that have become a favorite gathering place. Pace Setters: recent, visually groundbreaking projects. Pace Setters may well be the Legends of a quarter century from now.

Entries will be judged by members of the county’s Design Cabinet, a volunteer organization of engineers, architects, planners and designers who encourage high-quality ecological, urban, architectural and landscape design in Loudoun County.

For more information, and to nominate a favorite Loudoun building, project or place, go toloudoun.gov/SignaturesofLoudoun.

The nomination deadline is April 23.

Previous applicants for the canceled 2020 awards will be contacted and offered the option of being considered for this year’s awards.

Winners will be honored at a virtual event in June.

See the 2019 winners here.