Schools Present CARES Act Spending Report

School system staffers will brief county supervisors how they spent the $12 million in CARES Act funding they got during Monday’s Joint School Board/Board of Supervisors Committee meeting.

On Sept. 15, 2020, the Board of Supervisors sent the schools $12 million of federal CARES Act money, which the schools had to spend by the end of the year or lose under the guidelines of the bill. Of that money, according to a presentation planned at that meeting, $6.4 million went to public health supplies like thermal cameras, air filters, and six-foot distance markers; $2.2 million went to personal protective equipment and barriers; $1.9 million went to distance learning supplies like using buses as wi-fi hotspots and supplying microphones and headphones; and the last $1.5 million went to facilitating telework.

It is far from the only funding the schools have gotten. The report also details another $14.9 million in CARES Act funding Gov. Ralph Northam allocated to schools last year; $1 million from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funding that must be spent before October 2022; and $4.8 million from the state from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II, which must be spent before October 2023.

The schools also present American Rescue Plan funding as “TBD;” Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10)’s office has estimated just under $13.3 million will go directly to Loudoun County Public Schools. In total, including the American Rescue Plan funding, the report details $46 million in funding for the schools.

The joint committee meets at 5 p.m. April 5.