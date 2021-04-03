Loudoun Detectives Arrest Suspect in Child Sexual Assaults

A 57-year-old Ashburn man was arrested Friday on charges of assaulting a child. Detectives believe there were additional victims.

Leon T. Bressert is charged with aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

According to the report, the assaults occurred between 2009 and 2011 and were recently reported to law enforcement. The age of the victim is not being released to help protect the child’s identity.

Detective are working to determine the identities of the additional victims.

Anyone with information regarding Bressert is asked to contact Detective S. Coderre at 703-777-1021.