Loudoun Fire-Recuse Plans Blood Drive

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue is teaming up with Inova Blood Donor Services to host a blood drive in Leesburg on Friday, April 16.

As part of the FACT*R (Field Available Coordinated Transfusion Response) program, whole blood is carried on Emergency Medical Services units in Loudoun and Arlington counties. The success of the program is directly impacted by the availability of blood from Inova Blood Donor Services and public donations.

“Blood products donated through Inova stay local, right here in the Northern Virginia region, so your donation is truly an example of neighbors helping neighbors,” stated System Chief Keith H. Johnson.

The blood drive will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Oliver Robert “O.R.” Dubé Fire and Rescue Training Academy.

Appointments are required.Sign up here.

Photo ID, face coverings, and social distancing will be required for entry.